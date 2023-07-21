Christie Hits DeSantis, NJ Gov. Murphy Over Culture Wars - The Messenger
Christie Hits DeSantis, NJ Gov. Murphy Over Culture Wars

'I think both sides suffer from this malady that somehow a governor understands better what should be available to a child than their own mother or father,' Christie said

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
2024 GOP White House hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed the use of state governments to start education culture wars in an interview with USA Today.

"I always thought that's what liberals did … that's what I was taught that liberals thought 'If you disagree, I can use the government to punish you and change your mind,' " Christie told the news outlet. "Now, all of a sudden, that's what conservatives or people who call themselves conservatives are doing."

Christie specifically targeted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R, and current New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, D, for believing "government is the answer," although they approach it from "totally different" perspectives.

In New Jersey last month, Murphy's administration filed lawsuits against three school districts for installing policies that require teachers to notify parents if students show any signs of changing their gender identity.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Scott Olson/Getty Images

"I certainly am disgusted by what's going on in my own state," Christie said of the matter.

As for DeSantis, Christie suggested that the legal feud between Disney and the Republican governor is way too extreme.

"I think both sides suffer from this malady that somehow a governor understands better what should be available to a child than their own mother or father," Christie said. "So, you know, my view on this is that when it goes beyond that, and in some instances it has, that's a problem. And it's wrong."

Christie said that he would resolve the issues in favor of the parents and he isn't sure when the country got to the place where "we thought that government was a better parent than parents."

