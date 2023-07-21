Christie Hits DeSantis, NJ Gov. Murphy Over Culture Wars
'I think both sides suffer from this malady that somehow a governor understands better what should be available to a child than their own mother or father,' Christie said
2024 GOP White House hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed the use of state governments to start education culture wars in an interview with USA Today.
"I always thought that's what liberals did … that's what I was taught that liberals thought 'If you disagree, I can use the government to punish you and change your mind,' " Christie told the news outlet. "Now, all of a sudden, that's what conservatives or people who call themselves conservatives are doing."
Christie specifically targeted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R, and current New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, D, for believing "government is the answer," although they approach it from "totally different" perspectives.
In New Jersey last month, Murphy's administration filed lawsuits against three school districts for installing policies that require teachers to notify parents if students show any signs of changing their gender identity.
- White House Swings Back at DeSantis Lawsuit for Bringing His ‘Culture Wars’ to Education
- Barbie and Biden Fight the Culture War
- Chris Christie Visits With Zelenskyy in Kyiv
- Is Ron DeSantis Likable Enough? Florida Governor Hits Reset
- Ron DeSantis Sues Biden Administration for Acting ‘Unconstitutionally’ Against Florida’s Higher Education System
"I certainly am disgusted by what's going on in my own state," Christie said of the matter.
As for DeSantis, Christie suggested that the legal feud between Disney and the Republican governor is way too extreme.
"I think both sides suffer from this malady that somehow a governor understands better what should be available to a child than their own mother or father," Christie said. "So, you know, my view on this is that when it goes beyond that, and in some instances it has, that's a problem. And it's wrong."
Christie said that he would resolve the issues in favor of the parents and he isn't sure when the country got to the place where "we thought that government was a better parent than parents."
