Christie Criticizes Debate Moderators: ‘Completely Out of Control’
Christie said candidates felt they could run over their allotted time and speak over one another
GOP presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday criticized Fox News moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for not stepping in to take control at Wednesday's GOP debate.
"That stage was completely out of control," Christie said. "I’m disappointed that the moderators didn’t play a stronger hand in controlling what was going on."
The debate was filled with candidates speaking over and often interrupting one another — with former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley even urging moderators to "get control" at one point.
"There were a couple of folks on stage last night who felt they could go over time," Christie said. "That’s where the moderators have to say no and shut them down, and that didn’t that didn’t happen."
Fox Business will host the next GOP primary debate in September.
- Fox News Announces Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum Moderating First GOP Debate, but Will Trump Show Up?
- A Home-State Advantage for Christie? Like the Candidate, Debate Moderators MacCallum and Baier Are From ‘Joisey’
- Christie Says He Will ‘Shame’ Trump Into Showing Up for First Debate
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate
- Fox News Anchors Prep For Debate, With or Without Trump
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics