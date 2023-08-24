Christie Criticizes Debate Moderators: ‘Completely Out of Control’  - The Messenger
Christie Criticizes Debate Moderators: ‘Completely Out of Control’ 

Christie said candidates felt they could run over their allotted time and speak over one another

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
GOP presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday criticized Fox News moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for not stepping in to take control at Wednesday's GOP debate.

"That stage was completely out of control," Christie said. "I’m disappointed that the moderators didn’t play a stronger hand in controlling what was going on."

Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump at Wednesday's debateWin McNamee/Getty Images

The debate was filled with candidates speaking over and often interrupting one another — with former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley even urging moderators to "get control" at one point.

"There were a couple of folks on stage last night who felt they could go over time," Christie said. "That’s where the moderators have to say no and shut them down, and that didn’t that didn’t happen."

Fox Business will host the next GOP primary debate in September.

