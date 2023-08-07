Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Sunday called former President Donald Trump a "coward" for sitting in the White House after calling for his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“He said he would march with them, but as I told you, Dana, I knew that if Donald Trump had a risk of breaking a fingernail, he’s such a coward that he wouldn’t go up to Capitol Hill,” Christie said in an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union."

“So, he went back to the safety of the White House and sent those folks up there to do what they did, which was to create, many of them, violent conduct up on Capitol Hill.”

During testimony in front of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, a former aide told members of Congress that Trump attempted to join rioters but was stopped by staff.

Trump was indicted last week on charges related to his attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election and through the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. The former president pleaded not guilty to all four counts in the case and the first pre-trial hearing has been set for Aug. 28. Trump is also facing cases in New York and Florida, with the possibility of additional charges in Georgia.

Trump is currently the frontrunner in the race for the GOP nomination, leading his nearest opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by more than 37 percentage points in a recent poll.