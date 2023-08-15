Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’

GOP Presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal critics, but he partially defended him on Tuesday, calling his fourth indictment "unnecessary."

Trump and a number of allies were indicted Monday night in Fulton County, Ga., over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

Trump is charged with over a dozen felonies, including racketeering. These are the fourth set of charges he is now facing as he heads into 2024.

"I think it was unnecessary," Christie told Bill Hemmer on Fox News the morning after the indictment announcement.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey at the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

According to the former New Jersey governor, charges from special counsel Jack Smith already deal with Trump's alleged election interference. He chalked up the latest indictment from Fani Willis to "ego" due to the amount of "time and effort" she put into the case.

"I'm sure he wanted her to defer, she chose not, so what I'd say to the viewers, Bill, is don't necessarily look at this as a partisan decision. This is probably an ego decision," Christie said.

The 2024 hopeful did not take his Trump defense further, slapping away the former president's own rants about his indictments being politically motivated.

"Running for president is his choice," he said. "No one else is making him do it, [and] It is not an excuse not for the justice system to continue to operate."