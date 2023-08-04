Chris Christie Visits With Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie traveled to Ukraine on Friday where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assess how effective U.S. military aid to the country has been.

The former New Jersey governor's trip comes as GOP candidates for president are divided over America's role in the war. The U.S. has provided more than $43 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, which has caused a rift among Republicans.

Christie has advocated for the continued support of the European country, while some of his presidential opponents like former President Donald Trump, say the U.S. should back off and slow or halt economic and military support.

"We have people in the party like Trump and Ron DeSantis, Vivek [Ramaswamy], who are giving people a false choice, which is 'Well, we can only do one thing; we can either improve things in the States or we can help Ukraine,'" Christie told the Washington Post during a train interview from Kyiv to Poland. "When you look at the amount of money we’ve sent to Ukraine as a percentage of the federal budget, anybody who can do the math knows that’s a ridiculous statement."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott Olson/Getty Images

He remained within the Kyiv-region during his visit, steering clear of the front-lines where Western weapons are being used to oust Russian soldiers from the area.

The former governor reportedly brought Zelensky a gift wrapped in a gray and white laundry bag that his wife found at Walmart, the Post reported.

Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence also visited Ukraine this summer where he assessed the morale of troops on the ground.

Christie stopped and visited Moschun and Bucha, which were devastated by Russian forces and the people were forced to evacuate in the spring of 2022. Russian soldiers were accused of war crimes in both towns.

"Americans are a particularly visual nation; Things aren’t as real to us if we don’t get to see them," Christie told the Post as he left Bucha’s Church of St. Andrew. "By seeing them we feel them. And so I’m here because I want the American people to see the things that I’m seeing — and I’m confident that when they do, that the resolve they already have — and there are hundreds of millions of Americans who support our partnership with Ukraine — but their resolve will become even greater."