Chris Christie, Tim Scott Reach Donor Threshold for GOP Debate

GOP presidential hopefuls for 2024 Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., have announced that they reached the 40,000 donor threshold required by the Republican National Committee to participate in the first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.
“I am glad to be able to tell people tonight, Anderson, that last night we went past 40,000 unique donors in just 35 days,” Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in an appearance on "AC360."
Scott's campaign revealed that they raised $6.1 million from 53,000 unique donors across all 50 states during their second campaign quarter this year. The announcement came in a memo from Scott's Campaign Manager Jennifer DeCasper.
“We can also proudly confirm Tim will be on the debate stage for months,” DeCasper said of the South Carolina senator.
Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have all reached the donor requirement in order to participate. But, Trump has alluded that he may not appear on the debate stage.
Candidates must also pledge to support the chosen Republican nominee and reach at least one percent in at least three recognized national polls in order to be allowed in the first debate.
