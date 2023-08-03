Chris Christie Tells Newsmax Host ‘You Can Admit You Were Wrong’ When He Wins in 2024
Eric Bolling informed the New Jersey governor he's a better 'TV analyst' than political candidate
GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Wednesday responded to a blunt analysis of his 2024 campaign by Newsmax's Eric Bolling by declaring he's going to overcome his low polling and win the Republican nomination.
In a Wednesday interview, Bolling told Christie he doesn't see a "path" for the former New Jersey governor to win the presidency, let alone the nomination, calling him more of a "TV analyst."
"TV, governor, is intoxicating. I love being on TV. Just about everyone who’s been on TV loves being on TV. I don’t see a path for Chris Christie to be the nominee, nor the president," Bolling said. "I do think you’re a wonderful TV analyst. I mean you’re great at what you do. I love these interactions and I just have a hunch you kind of like TV too, and you might like the ABC gig where you sit next to Stephanopoulos, you’re talking about Trump and whoever."
Christie, a frequent Trump critic, said he walked away from an ABC contract through 2025 in order to run for president and told Bolling he could "admit" he was wrong after he wins the nomination.
"I know you don’t see a path right now, but I’ll tell you this, Eric. When I win New Hampshire, and when I become the nominee, I’m still gonna be coming on the Eric Bolling show ’cause it’s one of the great places to be on TV," he said. "You can admit you were wrong and then we can go ahead and go beat Joe Biden."
According to an average of polls by Real Clear Politics, Christie is polling just above 2%. Trump is meanwhile polling over 50%, holding a wide lead on other GOP hopefuls.
