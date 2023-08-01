Chris Christie Super PAC Has Raised $6m Since June Launch
The independent group supporting Christie's campaign efforts spent about $428,000 during the reporting period on ads, emails, and text messaging services
Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Christ Christie's super PAC has raised $5.9 million since his campaign launch in June, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
"In just three short weeks, we’re proud of the nearly $6 million dollars raised for Tell It Like It Is,” Bill Palatucci, chair of the super PAC, Tell It Like It Is, said in a statement. "This is just a starting point, and we’re confident our donor base will grow as the Governor’s message of moving the Republican Party forward continues to take hold."
The independent group supporting Christie's campaign efforts spent about $428,000 during the reporting period on ads, emails, and text messaging services, leaving them with about $5.45 million on hand.
Tell It Like It Is' largest donation came from SHBT, a limited liability company in Denton Texas, totaling $1 million, according to the FEC.
Around 21 donations received by the super PAC totaled over $100,000 including a $500,000 donation from the CEO of ShopRite, a New Jersey-based supermarket chain.
The fundraising period reported spans from May 30 thru June 30. Nearly all of the donations reported came in right after Christie announced his candidacy on June 6.
Christie is currently polling at around two percent, according to a recent New York Times/Sienna College Poll.
