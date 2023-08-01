Chris Christie Super PAC Has Raised $6m Since June Launch - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Chris Christie Super PAC Has Raised $6m Since June Launch

The independent group supporting Christie's campaign efforts spent about $428,000 during the reporting period on ads, emails, and text messaging services

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former New Jersey Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Christ Christie's super PAC has raised $5.9 million since his campaign launch in June, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

"In just three short weeks, we’re proud of the nearly $6 million dollars raised for Tell It Like It Is,” Bill Palatucci, chair of the super PAC, Tell It Like It Is, said in a statement. "This is just a starting point, and we’re confident our donor base will grow as the Governor’s message of moving the Republican Party forward continues to take hold."

The independent group supporting Christie's campaign efforts spent about $428,000 during the reporting period on ads, emails, and text messaging services, leaving them with about $5.45 million on hand.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Scott Olson/Getty Images
Read More

Tell It Like It Is' largest donation came from SHBT, a limited liability company in Denton Texas, totaling $1 million, according to the FEC.

Around 21 donations received by the super PAC totaled over $100,000 including a $500,000 donation from the CEO of ShopRite, a New Jersey-based supermarket chain.

The fundraising period reported spans from May 30 thru June 30. Nearly all of the donations reported came in right after Christie announced his candidacy on June 6.

Christie is currently polling at around two percent, according to a recent New York Times/Sienna College Poll.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.