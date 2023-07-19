Chris Christie Says He Wouldn’t Be Trump VP: ‘Spoke to Mike Pence, the Job Doesn’t Sound Like It Was Too Great’

GOP presidential hopeful Christie Christie says if given the chance, he would not serve as former President Donald Trump's vice president.

"Would you be his [Trump's] vice president if he asked you?" Newsmax's Eric Bolling questioned Christie.

"No," Christie said.

"I spoke to Mike Pence, the job doesn't sound like it was too great," he continued prompting laughter from Bolling, the former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.

Christie also came to the defense of his Republican presidential opponent, former Vice President Mike Pence, when Bolling brought up a comment Pence made about Ukraine during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"We shouldn’t have people on Capitol Hill chanting 'Hang Mike Pence,' " Christie said, referring to chants that were heard during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

“No question,” agreed Bolling.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Christie then circled back to Trump while praising Pence: "The service he gave to Donald Trump for four years. And Donald Trump said that was okay. That’s the kind of president we want, Eric?"

During a heated back and forth between Bolling and Christie, Bolling asked the presidential candidate if he believed Trump had the intention of overthrowing the government on Jan. 6.

"Quite frankly, I don’t think he cared one way or the other, Eric. I think what he wanted was to stay in office and I don’t think he cared one way or the other what was going to happen," Christie responded.

He continued: "And he said as much later on when he said that it’s okay to suspend the Constitution. You can’t take an oath, Eric, to say you’re going to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and then say it’s okay to suspend it."

Facing Trump on the debate stage has been a hot topic for the New Jersey governor. Last week on Fox News, Christie said he would win in a hypothetical physical altercation with Trump and would "kick his a--."

"He should be on that stage because he owes it to the Republican Party voters to get on the stage, defend his record and talk about his vision for the future," Christie said.