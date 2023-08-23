Chris Christie Says He Would Have Prosecuted Trump on Documents Case and Jan. 6, Not in Ga.

GOP presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is offering no potential pardon of former President Donald Trump if he's elected in 2024, and he says he would have prosecuted some of the cases against the former president himself.
The former New Jersey U.S. Attorney said he would have pushed forward on most of Trump's current indictments as a prosecutor.
"I would have prosecuted the documents case, absolutely, both because of the documents, but more importantly because of the obstruction. I would not have prosecuted the case in New York and I said that at the time," Christie told Newsmax on Tuesday.
The former president is currently facing four indictments. The New York case relates to an alleged hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up a supposed affair. In a separate indictment, he's accused of mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House and obstructing justice.
On top of the New York case, Christie also said Trump's latest indictment out of Georgia is "unnecessary." The former president and 18 others are facing felony charges related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
"I would have prosecuted the January 6th matter, but I would not have prosecuted the Atlanta matter against Donald Trump. I think it was unnecessary to do so," Christie said.
The Republican said he would only consider a pardon of Trump if his trials were "unfair."
"Donald Trump will have to rise or fall based upon the proofs that are presented at his trial," he said. "Now, if I felt like a trial was unfair, then I would consider it."
