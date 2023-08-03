Chris Christie Says He Was Interviewed in One of Trump’s Probes

GOP White House hopeful Chris Christie said in a Kara Swisher podcast released on Thursday that he was interviewed in one of Donald Trump's ongoing investigations.

Christie told "On with Kara Swisher" he was interviewed six to eight weeks ago.

"They were trying to get a handle on what I knew about his knowledge of the reality of the election results," he said.

Trump was indicted on Tuesday, and is set to appear before court on Thursday for his arraignment.

The former New Jersey governor also criticized Trump for using campaign funds to cover his legal fees and other personal expenses, mentioning the thousands of dollars that the Trump PAC Save America paid to Melania Trump's stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard.

Christie also said of the probes that “the most legally perilous one for him is the documents case” in Florida because “of the nature of those documents” and because “the obstruction was so blatant.”

“[Trump], more likely than not, is gonna be convicted of one or more of these indictments,” Christie said.

He would not specify which of the cases he was interviewed for. When asked about it, Christie said he cooperated with the investigation.

“I was honest, I hope that was helpful,” he answered.

Updated at 1:59 p.m.

A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Chris Christie's role in Trump legal probes. He did not specify what case he was interviewed for.