Chris Christie Raises $1.6 Million During Second Quarter

Chris Christie raised $1.65 million for his 2024 campaign in the second quarter of the year.

The former New Jersey governor is also celebrating dashing past 40,000 donors, one of the thresholds to take part in the first GOP debate in August.

"Last night, we went past 40,000 unique donors in just 35 days," Christie told CNN on Wednesday night. "And [to] give you some perspective because I ran eight years ago, in 35 days eight years ago, we had 5,000 donors. Over 40,000 donors now."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A Super PAC backing Christie's 2024 bid, Tell It Like It Is PAC, also brought in roughly $6 million since the former governor made his launch last month.

Christie has been scoring only single digits in the polls, but has been the most vocal GOP critic of lead competitor Donald Trump, calling him a "three time loser" and insisting he will "shame" him into showing up for August's debate.



Christie did not raise as much as other GOP campaigns, with DeSantis bringing in $20 million for the second quarter, Nikki Haley nabbing just over $7 million, and Vivek Ramaswamy pulling in a similar figure after donating $5 million himself to his campaign.