Chris Christie Predicts RNC Could Keep Trump Off Debate Stage; Calls Loyalty Pledge ‘a Bad Idea’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Chris Christie Predicts RNC Could Keep Trump Off Debate Stage; Calls Loyalty Pledge ‘a Bad Idea’

The 2024 GOP hopeful and former New Jersey governor says Trump played the same 'misdirection' strategy in 2016

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Chris Christie believes there's a chance the Republican National Committee (RNC) won't allow Donald Trump into the first GOP primary debate over his refusal to sign their loyalty pledge.

The former president has said multiple times he may choose not to attend the August 23 debate, arguing it's "unfair" since he's so far ahead of everyone else in the polls.

He's also said he refuses to sign a loyalty pledge vowing support for the eventual GOP nominee.

ABC's Jonathan Karl asked Christie on Sunday's This Week whether he thought the RNC would actually put their foot down and refuse to let Trump debate over the pledge.

Read More

"I do think they would. I think that they are serious about wanting this pledge signed and I do think they'd keep Donald Trump off the stage if he chose not to sign the pledge," the former New Jersey governor said.

Christie, however, blasted the pledge as a "bad idea," an argument he said he previously made to the RNC before he officially stepped into the race.

"I think this is all kind of nonsensical theater. I've made that clear to the RNC as well way back before I even entered this race," he said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 06, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The 2024 hopeful noted Trump avoided a similar GOP pledge until the last minute in 2016, so a new pledge just gives him a chance at "misdirection."

"I would not be the least bit surprised if sometime around Sunday or Monday of next week that he signs the place and he shows up on the debate stage on Wednesday," he said. "He might not also, but I would not be the least bit surprised."

Christie expressed frustration, but also admitted his 2024 competitor is doing "pretty well" since the first question of Christie's interview was about Trump.

"This is about Donald Trump keeping the attention on Donald Trump and he's doing pretty well because in the first question this morning, we're talking about him and that's what he likes," he said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.