Chris Christie Predicts RNC Could Keep Trump Off Debate Stage; Calls Loyalty Pledge ‘a Bad Idea’
The 2024 GOP hopeful and former New Jersey governor says Trump played the same 'misdirection' strategy in 2016
Chris Christie believes there's a chance the Republican National Committee (RNC) won't allow Donald Trump into the first GOP primary debate over his refusal to sign their loyalty pledge.
The former president has said multiple times he may choose not to attend the August 23 debate, arguing it's "unfair" since he's so far ahead of everyone else in the polls.
He's also said he refuses to sign a loyalty pledge vowing support for the eventual GOP nominee.
ABC's Jonathan Karl asked Christie on Sunday's This Week whether he thought the RNC would actually put their foot down and refuse to let Trump debate over the pledge.
- Trump Says He Won’t Sign RNC Loyalty Pledge Required for Debate
- Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over Possible Ducking of GOP Debate: ‘A Chicken or Just a Loser?’
- Christie: Trump Skipping Debate Shows ‘Complete Lack of Respect for Republican Voters’
- Chris Christie, Tim Scott Reach Donor Threshold for GOP Debate
- GOP Hopeful Asa Hutchinson Says He Prefers Trump ‘Not Participate’ in Debate
- Chris Christie on Backing Trump in 2016: ‘I’m Not Perfect’
"I do think they would. I think that they are serious about wanting this pledge signed and I do think they'd keep Donald Trump off the stage if he chose not to sign the pledge," the former New Jersey governor said.
Christie, however, blasted the pledge as a "bad idea," an argument he said he previously made to the RNC before he officially stepped into the race.
"I think this is all kind of nonsensical theater. I've made that clear to the RNC as well way back before I even entered this race," he said.
The 2024 hopeful noted Trump avoided a similar GOP pledge until the last minute in 2016, so a new pledge just gives him a chance at "misdirection."
"I would not be the least bit surprised if sometime around Sunday or Monday of next week that he signs the place and he shows up on the debate stage on Wednesday," he said. "He might not also, but I would not be the least bit surprised."
Christie expressed frustration, but also admitted his 2024 competitor is doing "pretty well" since the first question of Christie's interview was about Trump.
"This is about Donald Trump keeping the attention on Donald Trump and he's doing pretty well because in the first question this morning, we're talking about him and that's what he likes," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After WildfiresPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics