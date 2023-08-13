Chris Christie Predicts RNC Could Keep Trump Off Debate Stage; Calls Loyalty Pledge ‘a Bad Idea’

Chris Christie believes there's a chance the Republican National Committee (RNC) won't allow Donald Trump into the first GOP primary debate over his refusal to sign their loyalty pledge.

The former president has said multiple times he may choose not to attend the August 23 debate, arguing it's "unfair" since he's so far ahead of everyone else in the polls.

He's also said he refuses to sign a loyalty pledge vowing support for the eventual GOP nominee.

ABC's Jonathan Karl asked Christie on Sunday's This Week whether he thought the RNC would actually put their foot down and refuse to let Trump debate over the pledge.

"I do think they would. I think that they are serious about wanting this pledge signed and I do think they'd keep Donald Trump off the stage if he chose not to sign the pledge," the former New Jersey governor said.

Christie, however, blasted the pledge as a "bad idea," an argument he said he previously made to the RNC before he officially stepped into the race.

"I think this is all kind of nonsensical theater. I've made that clear to the RNC as well way back before I even entered this race," he said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The 2024 hopeful noted Trump avoided a similar GOP pledge until the last minute in 2016, so a new pledge just gives him a chance at "misdirection."

"I would not be the least bit surprised if sometime around Sunday or Monday of next week that he signs the place and he shows up on the debate stage on Wednesday," he said. "He might not also, but I would not be the least bit surprised."

Christie expressed frustration, but also admitted his 2024 competitor is doing "pretty well" since the first question of Christie's interview was about Trump.

"This is about Donald Trump keeping the attention on Donald Trump and he's doing pretty well because in the first question this morning, we're talking about him and that's what he likes," he said.