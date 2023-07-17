Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over Possible Ducking of GOP Debate: ‘A Chicken or Just a Loser?’

The Pro-Chris Christie Super PAC, "Tell It Like It Is," is out with a new ad on Monday asking former President Donald Trump if he's a "chicken or just a loser" after the GOP frontrunner has suggested on multiple occasions he'll skip August's GOP debate.

"If you don’t go, you’ll be called a coward, a chicken — reduced to throwing spitballs from the sidelines," the narrator in the ad asks. "So, Donald, you need to decide, are you a chicken or just a loser?"

The ad hits the former president on a number of other issues, noting the incomplete southern border wall, his legal troubles, and his continued claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Christie previously announced he passed 40,000 donors, one of the qualifying thresholds to make it onto the GOP debate stage. In the second quarter of the year, his campaign and Super PAC brought in a combined $7.5 million.

Trump has said multiple times that he believes it's "not fair" for him to debate his GOP competitors when he holds such a wide lead over them. Most candidates like Christie still typically poll in the single digits. Trump has been holding a double digit lead over his nearest competition, Ron DeSantis.

Christie previously declared he would "shame" the former president into debating and mocked the Republican's arguments about the debate being "unfair."

Trump has meanwhile dismissed Christie, mocking his low polling and accusing him of "saying anything to stay relevant."