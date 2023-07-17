Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over Possible Ducking of GOP Debate: ‘A Chicken or Just a Loser?’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over Possible Ducking of GOP Debate: ‘A Chicken or Just a Loser?’

The former New Jersey governor wants to 'shame' the ex-president into duking it out at the Fox News debate

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Pro-Chris Christie Super PAC, "Tell It Like It Is," is out with a new ad on Monday asking former President Donald Trump if he's a "chicken or just a loser" after the GOP frontrunner has suggested on multiple occasions he'll skip August's GOP debate.

"If you don’t go, you’ll be called a coward, a chicken — reduced to throwing spitballs from the sidelines," the narrator in the ad asks. "So, Donald, you need to decide, are you a chicken or just a loser?"

The ad hits the former president on a number of other issues, noting the incomplete southern border wall, his legal troubles, and his continued claims that he won the 2020 presidential election.

Christie previously announced he passed 40,000 donors, one of the qualifying thresholds to make it onto the GOP debate stage. In the second quarter of the year, his campaign and Super PAC brought in a combined $7.5 million.

Read More

Trump has said multiple times that he believes it's "not fair" for him to debate his GOP competitors when he holds such a wide lead over them. Most candidates like Christie still typically poll in the single digits. Trump has been holding a double digit lead over his nearest competition, Ron DeSantis.

Christie previously declared he would "shame" the former president into debating and mocked the Republican's arguments about the debate being "unfair."

Trump has meanwhile dismissed Christie, mocking his low polling and accusing him of "saying anything to stay relevant."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.