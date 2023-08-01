Chris Christie on Backing Trump in 2016: ‘I’m Not Perfect’

GOP Presidential candidate Chris Christie addressed his endorsing of former President Donald Trump in 2016 in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying he's "not perfect."

Christie justified his Trump support and his recent criticism by some rivals for having backed the former president by explaining that he is "willing to admit that I was wrong about something, you don’t see that happen often in American politics."

When asked whether he would vote for Trump of President Joe Biden in the presidential election if those were the two major candidates, he said he "would not vote if that's the choice."

The GOP candidate also doubled down on some past criticism of the former president, like his border policies.

"I'm not going to lie to people like Donald Trump did. I’m not going to say I’ll build a wall and then I won’t," Christie said.

Christie is still polling in the single digits, fighting alongside Republican candidates like Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley. His campaign continues to slowly tick off the requirements to participate in the first GOP debate.