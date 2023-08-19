Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said on Saturday that the Republican Party nominating former President Donald Trump will see Democrats triumph in 2024.

"By Wednesday, he’s going to be out on bail in four different jurisdictions," said Christie during a press gaggle at Erick Erickson's The Gathering in Atlanta. "When are we going to stop thinking that’s normal? When are we going to allow our country to understand again that nominating someone who’s out on bail in four jurisdictions is not a winning formula?"

Georgia, which President Joe Biden won in the 2020 election, is imperative to the Republican nominee’s ability to win the presidency, according to Christie. He blamed Trump for putting it in play for Democrats.

“We need to make sure that we allow Georgians to see the merits of Republican leadership clearly,” said Christie. “Instead what they see is a whining child who comes down here and complains ad nauseam.”

Christie also spoke about Trump's plans to skip the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday, calling him "a coward" who was afraid to defend his record.

Christie quipped that according to Trump he is the “most unfairly treated billionaire in history who also happened to become president.”

Christie also commented on Trump’s potentially bail-infringing behavior, such as his habit of criticizing judges, prosecutors, and even witnesses on social media.

“If I were the judge I would not remand him and make him stay in prison, that’s unnecessary and not something that would be just in my view.”

He said that he was not surprised Trump canceled his Monday press conference where he had promised to show evidence that would prove his innocence in the Georgia election interference trial.

"He never listens to his lawyers," said Christie. "He listened this time. Why? He is scared."