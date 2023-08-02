Chris Christie Hits Trump Following Indictment: ‘Brought a Shame to His Presidency’

Republican candidate for president Chris Christie on Tuesday responded to former President Donald Trump’s third indictment by saying that Trump “violated his oath & brought a shame to his presidency.”

“The events around the White House from election night forward are a stain on our country’s history & a disgrace to the people who participated,” said Christie in a statement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. “This disgrace falls the most on Donald Trump. He swore an oath to the Constitution, violated his oath & brought shame to his presidency.”

Trump was indicted Tuesday, and is charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. This is Trump’s second federal indictment, and his third, overall, with one indictment occurring at the state level.

Chris Christie at Fox News studios in New York John Lamparski/Getty Images

Trump’s alleged crimes, all relate to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden. Christie, formerly a close Trump ally, has become one of Trump’s harshest critics and one of the election’s staunchest defenders in the Republican Party.

Trump currently maintains a large lead in the GOP Primary in polling of Republican voters, consistently averaging over 50% of the prospective vote. Christie currently sits on an average of 2.6%.