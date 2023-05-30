The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chris Christie Forms Super PAC Before Likely 2024 Run

    The former New Jersey governor will in part focus his campaign on serving as a contrast to Trump.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Supporters of former Gov. Chris Christie are setting up a Super PAC for the New Jersey Republican, weeks before he is expected to launch his 2024 White House run, according to a report.

    After dropping out of the 2016 race, Christie endorsed Trump. Despite this, Christie's second presidential run would focus partly on showcasing the differences between him and former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has said he would back Christie if he ran for office.

    Christie would join a very crowded GOP field, which includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

