Chris Christie Forms Super PAC Before Likely 2024 Run
The former New Jersey governor will in part focus his campaign on serving as a contrast to Trump.
Supporters of former Gov. Chris Christie are setting up a Super PAC for the New Jersey Republican, weeks before he is expected to launch his 2024 White House run, according to a report.
After dropping out of the 2016 race, Christie endorsed Trump. Despite this, Christie's second presidential run would focus partly on showcasing the differences between him and former President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has said he would back Christie if he ran for office.
- Chris Christie Expected to Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday
- Top New Hampshire Strategist Joins DeSantis Super PAC, Won’t Wait on Sununu (Exclusive)
- ‘His Own Man’: Pence Allies Launch Super PAC Ahead of Presidential Decision
- Tucker Carlson Hits ‘Draft Carlson PAC’ With Legal Complaint
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
Christie would join a very crowded GOP field, which includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics
- Fox’s Kilmeade Calls Trump Attacking Colleague McEnany ‘Insane’Politics
- Chip Roy Mockingly Refers to Trump’s ‘Milktoast’ Insult On Air with Target Kayleigh McEnanyPolitics
- Trump Aides Subpoenaed Over Firing of Cybersecurity Expert After 2020 LossPolitics
- Nevada Governor Signs Abortion Protections Into LawPolitics
- Public Health Will Pay the Price of Debt Limit Deal, Experts WarnPolitics