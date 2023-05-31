The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chris Christie Expected to Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday

    Christie will join a jam-packed field for the GOP nomination.

    Published
    Kelly Rissman
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday in New Hampshire, according to reports.

    The New Jersey Republican is planning to make the announcement at a town hall at Saint Anselm College at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Axios first reported. Other outlets have since confirmed the campaign announcement details.

    The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Christie's allies were forming a Super PAC, adding that his campaign is likely to be run by Mike DuHaime.

    Christie's 2024 campaign will be his second run for office—the first was in 2016, but he dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

    Christie is set to enter a jam-packed GOP field that includes former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

