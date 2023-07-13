Chris Christie Defends Wray, Says He Is a Victim of GOP ‘Theater’ - The Messenger
Politics
Chris Christie Defends Wray, Says He Is a Victim of GOP ‘Theater’

"I think Chris Wray has done a very good job," said Christie following Wray's appearance before the House Judiciary Committee

Alec Dent
Presidential hopeful Chris Christie has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump. John Lamparski/Getty Images

White House hopeful Chris Christie on Wednesday defended FBI Director Christopher Wray as a "good guy" and accused Republicans attacking him as engaging in “theater.”

"I think Chris Wray has done a very good job. And I think, look, a lot of the stuff you see today, John, is theater, people trying to raise money for campaigns" Christie said during an appearance on Fox News.

Wray appeared before the House Judiciary Committee earlier on Wednesday, facing criticism from Republicans who accused the FBI of having bias and for engaging in what critics call an effort to censor protected speech on social media. He has faced threats of being held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in its investigation of Hunter Biden.

Christie said that during the hearing on Wednesday, Wray was “defending the men and women who work for him every day and do a great job.”

“Doesn't mean there aren't problems at the FBI — there are,” said Christie. “But I believe Chris is a guy who can get them fixed and he's fixed a lot of them already.”

Christie and Wray worked together in the Justice Department earlier in their careers, and Christie hired Wray to represent him during the Bridgegate lane closure scandal Christie faced as governor of New Jersey. Additionally, Christie said he recommended Wray for the FBI directorship.

