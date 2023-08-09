Chocolate Milk and Veggies: Congress Debates School Lunches and ‘Fake Meat’

Yet another battle is brewing on Capitol Hill, and this one is shaping up to be a real food fight.

Questions abound as House lawmakers prepare to consider a spending bill for agriculture and nutrition programs, including public school meals.

Should schools serve children chocolate milk, or only flavor-free milk? Can cafeterias substitute vegetables for fruits in school breakfasts? How about kale instead of bananas, kids?

These are questions House members had hoped to resolve before they packed up and left for their annual August break. But the bill wasn’t palatable to lawmakers in both parties, so this month they’re chewing over possible compromises before returning in September to face an imminent threat of a government shutdown.

The food-related amendments received little attention compared to more contentious issues that stalled the bill before recess. But they make for interesting politics as members balance concerns about government overreach with nutrition and farm-state interests.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., whose state is the No. 2 producer of milk in the U.S., wants to ensure schools cannot be banned from serving chocolate or other flavored milk.

"This was in reaction to the Biden administration proposing to stop the ability of schools to be able to have flavored milk, in particular chocolate milk," Tiffany told The Messenger about his amendment. "We’re saying in the appropriations bill that no money can go to funding this rule."

Currently K-12 schools must offer at least two types of milk, and unflavored milk must be an available option. A proposed Agriculture Department rule to update school nutrition standards offers two options for the milk requirement. The more drastic option would ban flavored milk in elementary and middle schools, while the other alternative would maintain the current standard but with limits on added sugars for flavored milk.

“The most wholesome choice is whole white milk," Tiffany admitted. "But the most important thing we can do is make sure kids are drinking milk."

He cited an American Dietetic Association study that found removing flavored milk in elementary schools reduced milk consumption by as much as 63% and by 50% for children in middle school.

A previous study from that group found children who consumed flavored milks had higher overall milk intakes than those who drank exclusively white milk, and that added sugar intake did not differ between the two groups.

Tiffany said a flavored milk ban would not only reduce kids' milk consumption but would harm dairy production. Dairy farmers in Wisconsin do not want to ban flavored milks, he said.

Other Republicans in the Wisconsin delegation and a handful of other states are backing Tiffany's amendment, as is New Mexico Democrat Gabe Vasquez.

The federal government should not be so "all powerful" that it gets to dictate what food and beverages schools can and cannot serve, Tiffany said. He said local school meal directors have told him they can produce more effective dietary offerings for children without government restrictions.

"It is best if the federal government doesn’t dictate to them what they should be doing," Tiffany said.

The agriculture and nutrition measure is just one of 12 annual spending bills lawmakers must pass before Sept. 30 to keep the government funded. The House has only passed one of the 12 bills, while the Senate has yet to pass any. Both chambers are on recess until after Labor Day.

GOP leaders postponed consideration of the agriculture bill until after the recess because of internal divisions. Republicans lacked votes within their narrow majority to pass the bill, with warring factions at odds over the level of spending cuts and a thorny abortion-related issue.

Republicans are also proposing to limit school nutrition requirements. The bill would block funding for enforcing a standard that allows schools to substitute primarily green and brightly colored vegetables for fruits in their breakfast programs.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., wants to block the government from banning chocolate milk in schools. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., has an amendment to strike that prohibition from the bill. He also wants to restore $3 million to a program that helps elementary schools serve fresh fruits and vegetables, which is the amount the GOP bill would cut.

"My common-sense provisions make sure that students have access to fresh and healthy foods, while also helping schools purchase fruits and vegetables from local farmers," Gottheimer said in a statement to The Messenger. "No child in Jersey or across our nation should ever have to sit in a classroom hungry, and we shouldn’t be playing games with the health of our children."

Republicans and Democrats have never had the best table manners when it comes to hashing out must-pass spending bills to keep the federal agencies and their programs up and running. What children eat for lunch and how the federal government defines healthy meals is a decades-old battle.

Congressional Democrats successfully pushed back against President Ronald Reagan’s administration for trying to define ketchup as a vegetable for school children as it sought to slash the Agriculture Department’s budget.

Other Republicans this Congress, meanwhile, are throwing red meat to their base, fighting against taxpayer-funded efforts to substitute animal meat with plant- and cell-based alternatives.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wants to prohibit funding for the development of plant and laboratory-based meat products, while Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wy., wants to deny funds for research on alternative proteins designed to mimic animal meat.

Greene has suggested that alternatives to animal meat are part of a broader government effort “to provide surveillance on every part” of Americans’ lives.

“They want to know when you’re eating,” she said in a broadcast posted on social media over Memorial Day weekend.

“They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish," the outspoken Georgia Republican said, referring to a petri dish.

“So you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body, and that’s saying, ‘No, no, don’t eat a real cheeseburger. You need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat from Bill Gates,'” Greene added.

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and others also have proposals to block government-funded research or development of cell-cultured meat, which uses animal cells to grow meat in a lab.

"Americans should not be forced into funding the creation of franken-meat," Pfluger said in a statement to The Messenger. "If private industry wants to experiment with cell-cultured meat, they should do that off the taxpayer dime."