Chip Roy Tells Biden to ‘Go Straight to Hell’ In Border Rant

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told President Joe Biden and his administration to "go straight to hell" in a fiery rant on Tuesday.

Reacting to footage of cartel members on the southern border on Fox Business, Roy said cartels are "emboldened" by a president who "does not care" about the border.

In a lengthy rant, the Republican referenced the Department of Justice demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, remove floating barriers in the Rio Grande, and the film "Sound of Freedom," which centers on child trafficking.

"If anybody has not seen 'The Sound of Freedom,' go see it. Go see what’s happening in the world. Go see who has the power. Go see who is, you know, abusing these young girls, these young children ... Governor Abbott is being sued — sued! — by the Department of Homeland Security by this administration because he dares to try to stop the flow at our border? To stop the death, the fentanyl? To stop the poisoning? To stop armed intruders?" Roy said. "You know, the president and this administration can go straight to hell."

The Texas representative said he would not vote for a continuing resolution or funding for either department. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The congressman went on to blast "complicit" Republicans not doing enough to tackle the border crisis.

"Enough. This is our fight. And I’m tired of Republicans who are giving lip service to it and for years have been supporting it because they want cheap labor," he said.

Abbott previously responded to threat of a lawsuit by declaring he'd see the president "in court."

The Texas governor and other red state governors have accused Biden of not doing enough to maintain the border crisis. Border apprehensions rose by 30% in July after a dip in June, the Washington Post reported based on preliminary U.S. Customs data.

Abbott and others have taken to busing migrants out of state to blue states like New York.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, D, has warned resources are being stretched thin in cities like his. On Monday, he announced the city would cover the cost of a large tent shelter to house 2000 migrants.