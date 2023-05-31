The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chip Roy Mockingly Refers to Trump’s ‘Milktoast’ Insult On Air with Target Kayleigh McEnany

    In a Truth Social post, Trump raged against his former press secretary, calling her "milktoast" and declaring Fox News should only hire "real stars."

    Published
    Zachary Leeman
    JWPlayer

    Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) jokingly referred to Donald Trump Truth Social post nicknaming Kayleigh McEnany “milktoast” during an interview with the Fox News host.

    McEnany filled in for Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle” Tuesday night, only a couple hours after Trump used his social media platform to blast his former press secretary.

    In his post Trump referred to McEnany as “Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany” and criticized her for showing a poll where he had 25 points more support than 2024 competitor Ron DeSantis. Trump said the number should have been 34 points and declared Fox News should only use “REAL stars.” 

    "Milktoast" is presumably a misspelling of "milquetoast," which can describe a timid, bland, or feeble person.

    During a later discussion on debt limit negotiations, Roy tried add some levity to the situation, but his reference to Trump’s insults went unacknowledged.

    “Starting with you, Congressman Chip Roy, what is the realistic alternative to this?” McEnany asked about Roy opposing the current plan negotiated between the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) team. “Because I understand we wouldn’t formally default. We could pay the interest on our debt, but our debt could be downgraded and that could be catastrophic. So what is the realistic alternative to this deal?”

    “First of all, you know, everything that we’re seeing out of the bill that’s been put forward, this deal hatched this weekend is pretty milquetoast if that word might mean something to you,” Roy said, pushing a plan that would include more drastic spending cuts. 

    McEnany did report earlier on Fox News on Tuesday that DeSantis was closing the polling gap between him and Trump in Iowa, though it's not clear what specific poll she was referring to.

    The former president holds a large lead over DeSantis in the state, according to an Emerson College Polling survey released last week, which found Trump with a 42 point lead in the state over the Florida governor.

    Chip Roy, Kayleigh McEnany, Byron Donalds
    Kayleigh McEnany guest hosting "The Ingraham Angle"
