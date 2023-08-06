GOP Rep. Chip Roy Calls for Congress to Defund Departments of Justice, Defense - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

GOP Rep. Chip Roy Calls for Congress to Defund Departments of Justice, Defense

Roy said the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump represents a weaponization of the Justice Department

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) suggested on Sunday that Congress should defund the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security, saying that he would not vote for a continuing resolution or funding for either department unless changes are made.

“I want the border secure,” Roy said while appearing on Fox News Sunday, “I want DOJ restored to following the rule of law and we should use the power of the purse.”

Roy said the latest indictment of former president Donald Trump represents a weaponization of the Justice Department. Trump was indicted earlier this week on four charges related to his attempts to hang onto power following the 2020 election. 

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) walks to a House Republican Caucus meeting at the Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.
The Texas representative said he would not vote for a continuing resolution or funding for either department.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Read More

Roy also demanded President Joe Biden’s administration appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.  

“Let’s actually put a special counsel in charge of what’s going on right now with the Biden investigation instead of just leaving it to the politicals to not actually pursue the facts,” he said. 

The president’s son pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion and a gun charge in June. House Republicans have criticized the plea deal, which is currently on hold pending future negotiations. 

Congress is currently in recess and will return in September. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.