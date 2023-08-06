GOP Rep. Chip Roy Calls for Congress to Defund Departments of Justice, Defense
Roy said the latest indictment of former President Donald Trump represents a weaponization of the Justice Department
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) suggested on Sunday that Congress should defund the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security, saying that he would not vote for a continuing resolution or funding for either department unless changes are made.
“I want the border secure,” Roy said while appearing on Fox News Sunday, “I want DOJ restored to following the rule of law and we should use the power of the purse.”
Roy said the latest indictment of former president Donald Trump represents a weaponization of the Justice Department. Trump was indicted earlier this week on four charges related to his attempts to hang onto power following the 2020 election.
Roy also demanded President Joe Biden’s administration appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.
“Let’s actually put a special counsel in charge of what’s going on right now with the Biden investigation instead of just leaving it to the politicals to not actually pursue the facts,” he said.
The president’s son pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion and a gun charge in June. House Republicans have criticized the plea deal, which is currently on hold pending future negotiations.
Congress is currently in recess and will return in September.
