China Rejects US Meeting Proposal Between Defense Chiefs

The Pentagon said on Monday that China had declined a request for a meeting this weekend between the country's top military officials amid simmering tensions between the two global superpowers.

Officials in Beijing also confirmed there'd be no sideline confab on June 2-4 between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.

Pentagon officials had proposed a meeting in Singapore at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference as a bid to ease tensions following the spy balloon incident earlier this year, security concerns around Taiwan and data restriction battles between the countries.

“Washington should earnestly respect the sovereignty, security and interests of China and immediately correct its mistaken actions to show its sincerity [to talk],” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Ning also cited U.S. sanctions imposed on China as a reason for the standoff. “If the United States says it wants to communicate while suppressing and containing China by any means and imposing sanctions on Chinese officials, institutions and enterprises, what is the sincerity and meaning of such communication?” she added.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense said it was determined to not let tensions escalate with China.

“The Department believes strongly in the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between Washington and Beijing to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict,” the Pentagon said.