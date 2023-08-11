China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIA - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIA

The alleged spy worked for a Chinese military industrial group in a role that gave him access to classified information

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, June 19, 2023.Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP

China’s Ministry of State Security announced on Friday it has identified a Chinese national allegedly working as a spy for the CIA.

Zeng, as identified in the Ministry's Wechat account, is a 52-year-old who worked for a Chinese military industrial group in a role that gave him access to classified information he was then passing down to the CIA.

The alleged spy would have been approached by a CIA agent while completing his studies in Rome, in Italy, and offered money and a smooth immigration process for his family in exchange of information. Zeng allegedly accepted and signed an agreement before returning to China.

Once they learn about the espionage deal, the Chinese agency allegedly "took compulsory measures against him in accordance with the law to eliminate the harm in time." No more details were provided.

Read More

This is just another accusation of espionage that has happened this year between China and the U.S. Earlier in June, for example, the U.S. accused China of espionage through a base in Cuba.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.