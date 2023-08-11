China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIA

China’s Ministry of State Security announced on Friday it has identified a Chinese national allegedly working as a spy for the CIA.
Zeng, as identified in the Ministry's Wechat account, is a 52-year-old who worked for a Chinese military industrial group in a role that gave him access to classified information he was then passing down to the CIA.
The alleged spy would have been approached by a CIA agent while completing his studies in Rome, in Italy, and offered money and a smooth immigration process for his family in exchange of information. Zeng allegedly accepted and signed an agreement before returning to China.
Once they learn about the espionage deal, the Chinese agency allegedly "took compulsory measures against him in accordance with the law to eliminate the harm in time." No more details were provided.
- Taiwan Arrests Special Forces Colonel Over Alleged China Spy Ring
- The Chinese spy balloon crisis may be over, but what is the lasting damage to US-China relations?
- CIA Director Traveled Secretly to China in May
- 5 things we learned about Chinese spy balloons this week
- How a suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana has thrown a wrench in US-China relations
- BBC: Japan Could Shoot Down Chinese Spy Balloons – If They Pose a Threat
This is just another accusation of espionage that has happened this year between China and the U.S. Earlier in June, for example, the U.S. accused China of espionage through a base in Cuba.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics
- Kamala Harris: Gun Control Will Happen at the Ballot BoxPolitics