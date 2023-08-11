China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIA

China’s Ministry of State Security announced on Friday it has identified a Chinese national allegedly working as a spy for the CIA.

Zeng, as identified in the Ministry's Wechat account, is a 52-year-old who worked for a Chinese military industrial group in a role that gave him access to classified information he was then passing down to the CIA.

The alleged spy would have been approached by a CIA agent while completing his studies in Rome, in Italy, and offered money and a smooth immigration process for his family in exchange of information. Zeng allegedly accepted and signed an agreement before returning to China.

Once they learn about the espionage deal, the Chinese agency allegedly "took compulsory measures against him in accordance with the law to eliminate the harm in time." No more details were provided.

This is just another accusation of espionage that has happened this year between China and the U.S. Earlier in June, for example, the U.S. accused China of espionage through a base in Cuba.