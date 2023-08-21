Chicago Woman Arrested After Being Charged With Threatening Trump and His Son

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, who was charged for threatening former President Donald Trump and his son, Barron, was arrested last week and will face a hearing later on Monday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.

Fiorenza sent emails to the headmaster of an educational institution in Palm Beach County, Fla., threatening to kill both father and son.

The former president James Devaney/GC Images

“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!” One of the emails read. She also wrote she would "slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!”

The emails were sent in late May and early June, when U.S. Secret Service agents approached Fiorenza. She faces five years in prison.