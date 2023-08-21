TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Chicago Woman Arrested After Being Charged With Threatening Trump and His Son
Fiorenza faces five years in prison
JWPlayer
Tracy Marie Fiorenza, who was charged for threatening former President Donald Trump and his son, Barron, was arrested last week and will face a hearing later on Monday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.
Fiorenza sent emails to the headmaster of an educational institution in Palm Beach County, Fla., threatening to kill both father and son.
“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!” One of the emails read. She also wrote she would "slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!”
The emails were sent in late May and early June, when U.S. Secret Service agents approached Fiorenza. She faces five years in prison.
Read More
- Former Teacher Accused of Stalking Trump’s Teenage Son
- Texas Woman Arrested for Threatening to Kill Judge in Trump Election Trial: Feds
- Is There Life After Indictment for Donald Trump?
- Don’t Expect A Trump Mug Shot Upon His Arrest in Miami on Federal Charges
- No, Donald Trump Is Not Charged with ‘Espionage’: A Beginner’s Guide to the 37 Criminal Counts
- Trump Arrested at Miami Courthouse After Surrendering to Authorities
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics