Chicago Mayor Calls Out Reporter for Referring to Recent Riots as ‘Mob Actions’ Instead of ‘Large Gatherings’

Newly elected Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reportedly objected to a reporter for referring to the recent teenage riots in the city as "mob actions" instead of "large gatherings."

"That's not appropriate," the mayor responded to a reporter. "We are not talking about mob actions, I didn't say that."

Hundreds of teenagers took over Chicago's South Loop area over the weekend for the second time, looting convenience stores. The Chicago Police Department reportedly charged 40 people with misdemeanors for allegedly fighting, looting, damaging vehicles, and smashing a window.

Brandon Johnson speaks at his election night event after being projected to be elected as Chicago’s next mayor on April 4, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. If elected Johnson will be the winner of a tight race over candidate Paul Vallas, and will succeed Lori Lightfoot. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

"Respectfully, these large gatherings ... it’s important that we speak of these dynamics in an appropriate way," the mayor continued while reporters tried to question him further, refusing to refer to the situation as a "riot" or "mob actions."

The mayor warned that history in Chicago suggests "we have to be careful" when using certain language to describe behavior.

"This is not to obfuscate what has taken place, but we have to be careful when we use language to describe certain behavior," he said. "To refer to children as like 'baby Al Capones,' is not appropriate," referencing the infamous Chicago gangster.