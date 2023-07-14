Center-left Democrats Blast Republican ‘Sh–show’ Over ‘Garbage’ Amendments to Defense Bill

Leaders of a center-left group of Democrats unleashed on a once-bipartisan defense policy bill Friday, calling the amended legislation “garbage.”

“They have created a sh--show,” Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., said of House Republicans, who allowed votes on dozens of contentious, conservative amendments after the bill advanced out of committee 58-1 last month.

The final product passed the House on Friday morning in a 219-210 vote, with four Democrats backing it and four Republicans opposing it.

Kuster, chair of the moderate New Democrat Coalition, told a small group of reporters ahead of the vote that her group has worked with vulnerable Democratic incumbents and leadership to ensure that the so-called frontliners in the most competitive districts “are taking votes that will bode well for them in either a primary or a general election” and “bring them back” to Congress after the 2024 election.

“I would not wanna be in the shoes of those Republicans who are taking these votes,” Kuster said.

The bill that passed the House included controversial amendments, including one to scratch a Department of Defense policy that provides paid leave and travel reimbursement for service members seeking abortion services and another barring the Pentagon from covering sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals.

“As New Dems, we are willing to work across the aisle, but you can’t give us a garbage bill and say, ‘This is what you have to vote yes on,’” said Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Wash., who chairs the coalition’s national security task force and sits on the Armed Services Committee.

“I’ve heard some rumblings from people who are moderate Republicans,” Stickland continued. “They think this is embarrassing, they are resentful about this and they are mad that they’re being put in this position.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reportedly was overheard telling her staff in an elevator Thursday: “We should not be taking this f***ing vote, man,” an apparent reference to the abortion amendment.

“It’s an a**hole move, an a**hole amendment,” she said, according to POLITICO.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a 2024 Senate candidate in the battleground state, told The Messenger that after members worked out their disagreements in committee, Republicans then “just larded it up with all this culture war baggage, all these poison pills.”

“Only this majority could come up with enough cultural garbage to make me vote against an NDAA,” Slotkin said, using the acronym for the defense bill, which is known in Washington as the National Defense Authorization Act. “The good news is we will be voting on it again, hopefully in a more rational reform.”

The legislation now heads to the Democratic-led Senate, where House Democrats believe their counterparts across the Capitol will pass a bipartisan version of the bill without the controversial amendments before the House and Senate enter negotiations on a compromise that could become law.

Kuster told The Messenger she had tried to explain to newer members how the process will play out.

“We’ll get a chance to vote for a much better bill,” she recalled telling them, in addition to conveying the concept of “don’t negotiate against yourself.” “Let’s give Adam Smith and Hakeem Jeffries the strongest vote to be able to navigate and negotiate.”

Smith is the top Democrat on the armed services panel.

Democrats also expressed some anxiousness that the “polluted” or “contaminated” process that seeped into the traditionally bipartisan defense bill could also affect, if not stall, the appropriations process to fund the government.

“I like to say when people touch the hot stove, they learn don’t touch the hot stove again,” said Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., New Dems’ vice chair for communications. “I think what we’re seeing is not only are [Republicans] touching the hot stove again but with both hands. I’m very concerned of our ability to pass funding bills [and] do it before we get to Sept. 30.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., used the abortion amendment vote to preview his party's coming attacks on swing district Republicans in next year’s elections.

He brought a poster to his weekly press conference Friday featuring the faces of members who represent socially progressive districts in New York — Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marcus Molinaro and George Santos — that noted they “voted against reproductive fredom.”

“Every single opportunity they have to vote with the American people, to vote with the women of this country, to vote with team reasonable, team normal … and distance themselves from the most extreme elements of their party, they fail to pass the test,” Jeffries said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shot back with a preview of his own 2024 talking points. “The Democrats said they're not going to vote for giving the military a pay raise, for giving the military investment to make the world safer and unless they have wokeness in it,” he said.