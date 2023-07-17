Cedric Richmond Among Additional Leadership Announced by Biden Campaign - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Cedric Richmond Among Additional Leadership Announced by Biden Campaign

Richmond previously served as Biden's campaign co-chair in 2020

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is greeted by US Congressman Cedric Richmond, D-LA as he arrives in Columbus, Georgia, on October 27, 2020.JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Cedric Richmond, D, will join President Joe Biden's reelection bid as co-chair, according to a campaign release on Monday.

The former Democratic Congressman also served as Biden's campaign co-chair in 2020. He also served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and senior adviser of the Biden administration.

In the same release, the Biden campaign also announced Ambassador Rufus Gifford, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Biden, and Chris Korge, current National Finance Chairman for the DNC, as finance chairs for the campaign.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.