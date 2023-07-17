Cedric Richmond Among Additional Leadership Announced by Biden Campaign

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Cedric Richmond, D, will join President Joe Biden's reelection bid as co-chair, according to a campaign release on Monday.
The former Democratic Congressman also served as Biden's campaign co-chair in 2020. He also served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and senior adviser of the Biden administration.
In the same release, the Biden campaign also announced Ambassador Rufus Gifford, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Biden, and Chris Korge, current National Finance Chairman for the DNC, as finance chairs for the campaign.
Read More
- Biden to Hold First Political Event Since Launching 2024 Campaign
- Biden Sets 2024 Campaign Headquarters In Wilmington, Delaware
- Biden Campaign Manager Sees Blueprint for 2024 Success in the 2022 Midterms
- Jill Biden Brings President’s 2024 Campaign on the Road in Overseas Trips, Speeches
- President Biden Doesn’t Want Political Advice On Hunter: Report
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics