Cedric Richmond Among Additional Leadership Announced by Biden Campaign

Former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Cedric Richmond, D, will join President Joe Biden's reelection bid as co-chair, according to a campaign release on Monday.

The former Democratic Congressman also served as Biden's campaign co-chair in 2020. He also served as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and senior adviser of the Biden administration.

In the same release, the Biden campaign also announced Ambassador Rufus Gifford, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Biden, and Chris Korge, current National Finance Chairman for the DNC, as finance chairs for the campaign.