Casey DeSantis Teases Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Presidential Campaign Bid

Florida's first lady tweeted out Tuesday what appears to be the first 2024 presidential campaign video for her husband, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Titled “America is worth the fight,” Casey DeSantis tweeted the 24-second video with the caption “America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time.”

Casey DeSantis signaled again Tuesday that the announcement is just around the corner, retweeting a Fox News article confirming his announcement with the caption, “Big if true.”

Wednesdays with Elon

The Messenger confirmed reports that Ron DeSantis will announce his bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday evening during a discussion on Twitter with the platform’s CEO, Elon Musk.

The conversation will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a confidant of Musk and a supporter of DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis is also expected to release a launch video and will begin hitting the campaign trail in several early states after Memorial Day weekend.

DeSantis’ announcement will coincide with a retreat for high-end fundraisers who have pledged to support him in Miami late Wednesday afternoon.

DeSantis as a candidate

The news of an official DeSantis campaign announcement Wednesday comes after months of speculation as to whether the governor would try to compete with former President Donald Trump and make a run for the White House.

DeSantis has spent the past several weeks publicly making his case to Republicans that he is the better candidate against President Joe Biden.

But recent polling shows DeSantis has struggled to gain traction with GOP voters while Trump has gained momentum.