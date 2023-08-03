Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg Recreate Famous JFK WWII Swim - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg Recreate Famous JFK WWII Swim

'It gave me a renewed appreciation of the heroism of my father and his crew,' Kennedy, 65, posted on X

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and daughter of President John F. Kennedy Caroline Kennedy and son Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy speak during the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, and her son Jack Schlossberg have recreated her father's historic swim between the Pacific islands to help save a torpedo boat crew that was destroyed by Japanese warships during World War II on Wednesday.

"It gave me a renewed appreciation of the heroism of my father and his crew," Kennedy, 65, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after completing the swim.

Eighty years ago, at the time JFK made the swim, he was a US Navy lieutenant. The famed swim helped boost his military and leadership record when it came to launching his future presidential campaign.

The original swim spanned about 3.5 miles or 5.6 kilometers, which JFK and the surviving crew members made multiple times during the subsequent days after the wreckage.

Read More

Kennedy, who is the US ambassador to Australia, and her son, Schlossberg, recreated a part of the swim totaling about three quarters of a mile or 1.2 kilometers in 30 minutes between two islets in the Solomon Islands.

"I have a lot of appreciation and admiration for what my grandfather did, and the perseverance it must have taken to survive," Schlossberg, grandson of JFK posted on X.

The former president's daughter thanked the families of islanders Biuku Gasa and Eroni Kumana, who scouted for the Allies and helped her father get in contact with the Navy during a speech on Kennedy Island, formerly known as Plum Pudding Island, Tuesday.

"My son and I are honored to be able to thank you in person for what your fathers did 80 years ago," she told them.

"My father owed his life to their courage, their willingness to put themselves at risk, and to serve their country in the battle for freedom," the ambassador said.

She continued: "This place made President Kennedy the man he was. It is where he first experienced the responsibility of leadership – the knowledge that the lives and safety of his crew depended on him. He risked his own life to save theirs. That became the way he lived his life."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.