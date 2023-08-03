Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg Recreate Famous JFK WWII Swim

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, and her son Jack Schlossberg have recreated her father's historic swim between the Pacific islands to help save a torpedo boat crew that was destroyed by Japanese warships during World War II on Wednesday.

"It gave me a renewed appreciation of the heroism of my father and his crew," Kennedy, 65, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, after completing the swim.

Eighty years ago, at the time JFK made the swim, he was a US Navy lieutenant. The famed swim helped boost his military and leadership record when it came to launching his future presidential campaign.

The original swim spanned about 3.5 miles or 5.6 kilometers, which JFK and the surviving crew members made multiple times during the subsequent days after the wreckage.

Kennedy, who is the US ambassador to Australia, and her son, Schlossberg, recreated a part of the swim totaling about three quarters of a mile or 1.2 kilometers in 30 minutes between two islets in the Solomon Islands.

"I have a lot of appreciation and admiration for what my grandfather did, and the perseverance it must have taken to survive," Schlossberg, grandson of JFK posted on X.

The former president's daughter thanked the families of islanders Biuku Gasa and Eroni Kumana, who scouted for the Allies and helped her father get in contact with the Navy during a speech on Kennedy Island, formerly known as Plum Pudding Island, Tuesday.

"My son and I are honored to be able to thank you in person for what your fathers did 80 years ago," she told them.

"My father owed his life to their courage, their willingness to put themselves at risk, and to serve their country in the battle for freedom," the ambassador said.

She continued: "This place made President Kennedy the man he was. It is where he first experienced the responsibility of leadership – the knowledge that the lives and safety of his crew depended on him. He risked his own life to save theirs. That became the way he lived his life."