Cardin Doesn’t Expect To Endorse in Primary Race To Replace Him - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Cardin Doesn’t Expect To Endorse in Primary Race To Replace Him

Cardin will retire in 2024 after a 35-plus year career in Congress

Published |Updated
Stephen Neukam
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) walks to a closed-door, classified briefing for Senators at U.S. Capitol Building on February 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., leaving the Senate in 2024 after a 35-plus year career in Congress, told The Messenger he does not plan to hand down an endorsement of any of the Democrats running to replace him.

"I'm not intending to," Cardin said Thursday. "I think all three of the announced candidates for my replacement in the Senate are people I deeply respect."

Cardin, 79, announced earlier this year he would retire when his current term expires, opening up a rare opportunity for Maryland Democrats to jump into a Senate primary.

Three notable candidates have declared their candidacies to replace Cardin: Rep. David Trone, D-Md.; Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando.

Read More

But one potential candidate who would have been considered a favorite in the race decided to keep his name out of the hat.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said earlier this month he had decided to forgo a run for Senate.

"It's a very close call," Raskin said to reporters on Wednesday when asked about his decision to not run for Senate. "I believe that we're gonna win the House back and I would fully expect to be the chair of the Oversight Committee."

Cardin said he had spoken with Raskin about the decision and said he was "not surprised" the congressman decided not to run.

"I know he was conflicted," Cardin said. "I'm a big Jamie Raskin fan. Jamie will do a great job in the House of Representatives."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.