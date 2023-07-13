Cardin Doesn’t Expect To Endorse in Primary Race To Replace Him

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., leaving the Senate in 2024 after a 35-plus year career in Congress, told The Messenger he does not plan to hand down an endorsement of any of the Democrats running to replace him.

"I'm not intending to," Cardin said Thursday. "I think all three of the announced candidates for my replacement in the Senate are people I deeply respect."

Cardin, 79, announced earlier this year he would retire when his current term expires, opening up a rare opportunity for Maryland Democrats to jump into a Senate primary.

Three notable candidates have declared their candidacies to replace Cardin: Rep. David Trone, D-Md.; Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando.

But one potential candidate who would have been considered a favorite in the race decided to keep his name out of the hat.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said earlier this month he had decided to forgo a run for Senate.

"It's a very close call," Raskin said to reporters on Wednesday when asked about his decision to not run for Senate. "I believe that we're gonna win the House back and I would fully expect to be the chair of the Oversight Committee."

Cardin said he had spoken with Raskin about the decision and said he was "not surprised" the congressman decided not to run.

"I know he was conflicted," Cardin said. "I'm a big Jamie Raskin fan. Jamie will do a great job in the House of Representatives."