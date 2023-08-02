DC Police Say No Active Shooter in Senate Office Buildings After Lockdown Scare - The Messenger
DC Police Say No Active Shooter in Senate Office Buildings After Lockdown Scare

The USCP tweeted about the concerning 911 call at 2:45 p.m.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The U.S Capitol Police on Wednesday afternoon warned people in Senate office buildings and the Capitol Building to take shelter as they responded to an active shooter that the D.C. police later said was unfounded.

The USCP tweeted about the concerning 911 call at 2:45 p.m. Three minutes later, the Capitol Police tweeted that "the report was for an active shooter," adding that "we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots."

A spokesperson for DC's Metropolitan Police Department, which is assisting the Capitol Police on the scene, said the response is ongoing, but as of 3:30 p.m. there were "no findings" of an active shooter. The USCP said that all affected buildings had been cleared as of 4:04 p.m.

Those inside the Russell Senate Office building were instructed to stay inside and remain quiet, lock the doors and take emergency equipment. A Messenger reporter in the Capitol reported seeing about a dozen police and emergency vehicles with lights flashing parked across the street outside the Russell building.

United States Capitol
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 6: The United States Capitol is seen on Capitol Hill on August 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate plans to work through the weekend to vote on amendments to the Inflation Reduction Act, expected to conclude on Sunday, August 7, 2022. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

The Senate has also asked staffers to report whether they are working on Capitol Hill today or remotely, if they have left the Capitol complex and if they have not, in which building they are sheltering.

A Senate staffer who works in the Russell building told The Messenger they did not hear gunshots.

Warren Rojas, Stephen Neukam and Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.

