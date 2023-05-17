Capitol Police Report 400% Increase In Threats To Congress members

The Capitol Police have seen the number of threats against members of Congress skyrocket by over 400% in the last six years, said Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger during a hearing on Tuesday.

Manger called the increase "one of the biggest challenges we face today."

"We've had a member of Congress brutally assaulted, another member was attacked on the campaign trail and the husband of a former House Speaker was critically wounded in a politically motivated attack," he said.

The day before this hearing, on Monday, a man entered the office of Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly and attacked two of his staffers with a baseball bat.

"The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries," Connolly said in a statement.

During the hearing, Manger also called attention to the "low morale and the public's declining confidence" as one of the main issues the Capitol police currently faces — mentioning that over 350 officers left the force after the January 6 events.