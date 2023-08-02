Capitol Police on Heightened Alert for Thursday’s Trump Arraignment: ‘We’re Prepared’

Police officers in charge of protecting the Capitol complex say they’re ready for any potential fallout over former President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance Thursday in a nearby courthouse.

“We’re prepared for tomorrow,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said Wednesday at a press conference where he debriefed reporters about an active shooter scare that sparked a partial lockdown on Capitol Hill.

The ordeal, which lasted more than two hours, turned out to be a false alarm on a slow day during Congress's annual August break. But officers conducted a massive sweep of the three Senate office buildings while congressional staff and reporters were told to shelter in place.

“We responded in seconds,” Manger told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We have been training for active shooters for the last couple of years.”

U.S. Capitol police officers gather on the east front plaza of the Capitol in Washington D.C. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Manger and a Capitol Police spokesman declined to comment on specific precautions being taken on Thursday, when the thrice indicted ex-president is scheduled to appear in person in federal court in Washington, D.C. Trump is expected to plead not guilty to felony charges that he conspired to defraud Americans by plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

An officer posted in the Capitol on Wednesday told The Messenger that higher-ups had mentioned the possibility of on-site protests during a morning meeting.

Earlier this year Manger addressed some of the changes the Capitol Police have made since Trump supporters smashed their way into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in order to block lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden as president after Trump lost the 2020 election. He listed specialized training, equipment upgrades and increased recruiting efforts as part of the agency’s updated mission.

“With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our department endured on Jan. 6, 2021, could be attempted again,” Manger warned in January. “Should the unthinkable happen, we will be ready.”

