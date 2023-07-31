Cape and Islands DA Joins In Asking for DOJ Investigation Into DeSantis Transporting Migrants

Massachusetts Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois has joined other state officials in demanding a Department of Justice investigation into migrants being transported across state lines.

Galibois is taking issue with dozens of migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard last year. The district attorney said the migrants were "tricked and fooled" by authorities.

"l am aware that immigrants were tricked and fooled into boarding planes that ultimately landed in Martha’s Vineyard, a part of my jurisdiction. I believe this falls within my purview as District Attorney to investigate," he wrote in a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Galibois said he stands behind California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, and state Attorney General Rob Bonta demanding an investigation into migrants being transported to their state.

States like Texas have taken to busing migrants to places like New York City and Washington D.C. as they claim their resources are overwhelmed with border crossings.

Some migrants have been dropped off outside the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, something she called "irresponsible" and "political showmanship."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for sending dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard last year and said blue states like Massachusetts will "better facilitate" their care.

"States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states,'" he said at the time.

Galibois' letter was timed with a weekend visit by DeSantis to Cape Cod as part of his 2024 campaign.