‘Cancun Cruz’: First 2024 Attack Ad Against Ted Cruz Released by Democratic Super PAC (Exclusive)

Outside super PAC "Lose Cruz," which announced in June that it would spend "millions" to beat Senator Ted Cruz, is out with the first attack ad of the 2024 cycle against him, The Messenger has learned.

The ad entitled "Cancun Cruz," shows an out-of-focus actor playing the senator on a beach, complete with a bucket of beers and turquoise-colored water, as his cell phone plays coverage of the scandal that erupted when Cruz left Texas to head to Cancun after Winter Storm Uri knocked out the power grid and left many Texans freezing without heat.

The man listens to the coverage for a bit and then tosses his phone into the sand.

The ad is timed to the August recess in Congress and will begin in the Houston television market and as part of a targeted digital campaign before the buy expands in September around the Texas Tribune Festival.

A digital billboard truck with an image of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sits in a parking lot near Senator Cruz's home on February 19, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“As millions of Texans suffered without power or heat, Ted Cruz wasn’t coordinating a response or serving his constituents—he was making plans to visit a five-star resort in Cancún," Lose Cruz senior advisor Sawyer Hackett, who has advised former presidential candidate Julian Castro, told The Messenger in a statement.

"Cruz abandoned his state and left Texans to die while he sipped drinks on the beach in Mexico, and we won’t let him make a punchline out of it. With Congress heading home for the August recess, Lose Cruz is reminding voters that in their greatest time of need, their senator abandoned them."

Cruz is facing a potentially challenging re-election against a well-funded opponent in Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL player who outraised Cruz by nearly $2 million in the previous fundraising quarter. While the Lose Cruz PAC will not back a candidate in the Democratic primary, which is expected to also include state senator Roland Gutierrez, its plan is to weaken Cruz with what it is calling a "good old fashioned attack machine."

"The plan is to weaken him and remind everybody of everything he's done," another senior advisor for the group told The Messenger, describing the group as being "the main anti-Cruz vehicle" while Democratic candidates go through their primary.

Lose Cruz leadership includes a group of Democratic strategists including Sean Haynes, Matt Angle, Olivia Julianna, Abhi Rahman, and Hackett.

When Cruz received a crush of negative media attention over the 2021 Cancun trip, he said his daughters wanted to take a trip with friends due to school closures and he accompanied them in an effort to be a good dad. The New York Times later reported that text messages his wife Heidi Cruz sent to friends described their house as "FREEZING" in capital letters.

The PAC is also clearly enjoying poking at Cruz over his podcast called "Verdict," as the ad displays a "Podcasting for Dummies" book among the Cruz character's belongings. But the group's fun doesn't end there.

To help "Cruz and his supporters remember his dereliction of duty," the ad will also run during Cruz’s podcast, the group told The Messenger, explaining that it bought space for the audio to play from the company that runs ads on the podcast. A source familiar with the podcast said, however, it was unclear whether the ad would run or not.

The Cruz campaign declined to comment for this story.