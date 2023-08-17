Canadian Woman Who Tried to Poison Trump Gets Decades in Prison - The Messenger
Politics.
Canadian Woman Who Tried to Poison Trump Gets Decades in Prison

Ferrier made the ricin herself in Quebec, Canada

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Pascale Cecile Veronique FerrierHildalgo County Sheriff's Office

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, the woman who sent former President Donald Trump and a number of Texas law enforcement officials letters with homemade ricin, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison on Thursday.

Ferrier, who is a dual citizen of France and Canada, lives in Quebec, Canada, where she made the ricin in her home. She then mailed them in letters addressed to the White House and to said Texas officials in September of 2020.

She was sentenced to 262 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, and a lifetime of supervised release.

During her hearing, Ferrier showed no signs of remorse, according to CNN. She called herself, an "activist, not a terrorist."

“The only regret I have is that it didn’t work and that I couldn’t stop Trump,” Ferrier said.

Her letters read that a "special gift" was included. In one of them, addressed to Trump, she wrote “You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don’t want the next 4 years with you as President. Give up and remove your application for this election!”

According to Ferrier's plea agreement, she stated that “If it doesn’t work, I will find a better recipe for another poison.” 

Read More

She was arrested in the U.S. after tying to cross the border from Canada weapons, including a loaded gun and ammunitions. She was wanted by the FBI for her letters.

