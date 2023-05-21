The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On Politics

Some of the best money conservatives are spending on politics is happening in places long viewed as bastions of liberal thought: college campuses.

Schools and universities have become hotbeds for the post-pandemic culture wars, and a thriving infrastructure of well-funded conservative news sites with names like Campus Reform and the College Fix are fueling a national debate over how academics should teach gender identity, Critical Race Theory and a host of other sensitive topics. The sites publish eye-catching stories – like a recent scoop about a professor arguing luxury pantries have “racist” and “sexist” roots – which are in turn picked up by conservative media goliaths like Fox and the New York Post on a near-weekly basis.

There's a long-term benefit, too. Privately-funded campus media, which operates separately from the college-sponsored student newspapers, is helping to recruit and train the next generation of conservative leaders and media stars.

The outlets, which have correspondents on dozens of campuses and mottoes like “America’s leading site for college news,” have become a darling of big-name Republican donors like the DeVos family. Employing a raft of student journalists also happens to be far less expensive than funding politics: The three organizations primarily responsible for funding on-campus conservative media spent roughly $15 million over five years to keep the publications afloat, according to The Messenger’s analysis of tax filings.

“If you believe liberal media bias is a problem and it distorts everything, then one reason we have the problem is that not enough conservatives and libertarians go into this kind of work,” John Miller, head of the journalism program at southern Michigan’s Hillsdale College, told The Messenger.

Miller views making waves on Fox as a perk of College Fix, the campus news site that grew out of an organization he founded and now leads as its executive editor. Its real job, he added, is to “build a pipeline” for aspiring conservative newscasters and political operatives.

As part of The Messenger’s mission to highlight multiple views on complex topics, we’re going to provide two different perspectives on conservative college news outlets. Read them below.

Point of view: Conservative campus news is a hit with national audiences– and ultimately makes the media more ideologically diverse

In a media environment that relishes stories about campuses gone too far left, Campus Reform and College Fix are publishing a stream of raw anecdotes about colleges and professors taking progressive positions on sizzling culture war issues.

“Harvard Medical School offers course about healthcare for LGBTQIA+ 'infants,’” read one Fox News story that cribbed its news from the College Fix. (The subsequent articles explained the course focused no patients of all ages.) “Michigan State’s language guide chides against using words like 'America,' 'Christmas tree' or 'bunny,’” read a Fox News story that used material from Campus Reform.

“This is nuts, what’s going on?” Fox host Todd Piro asked a Michigan State correspondent for Campus Reform in a segment that aired on the network.

“Michigan State has just gone too far,” the correspondent said. “Ultimately, what they’re doing is ostracizing the everyday American and deeming that language harmful which we know to be not harmful.”

Asked about the coverage, a spokesman for Michigan State said the initial stories about the guide contained errors the university worked to correct. The guide contained recommendations about using inclusive language and did not bar any university employees from using certain words.

While most Americans are unfamiliar with the likes of Campus Reform or College Fix, the sites can influence the national discourse via the likes of Fox News.

“We’re a pebble that you throw into a pond, and ripples get created,” said Jennifer Kabbany, the editor-in-chief of the College Fix. “A lot of people who read us read us because they’re looking for content to discuss the campus culture wars, and what’s the latest going on. So we’re sort of like a newswire, constantly informing watch dogs.”

Still, Kabbany emphasized that her primary goal is to teach “old-school” journalism skills to students.

“I tell the students that it doesn’t matter how many shares the story got, or how many likes or retweets it got. The goal is to train you to write well and accurately and on deadline,” Kabbany said.

While students reporting for regular campus newspapers generally do not get paid for their work, Campus Reform and the College Fix pay correspondents $50 to $100 per story, according to Kabbany and contracts reviewed by The Messenger. Each site has several dozen contributors from different universities across the country who are edited by professional editors. While Campus Reform and the College Fix are the biggest outlets, there are also a number of smaller sites.

And Miller and Kabbany have good reason to believe their organization is a pipeline. Alumni in recent years have nabbed top-tier jobs in media and politics working at the Wall Street Journal, the Daily Caller, for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis— and at Fox itself.

Behind the scenes, powerful supporters help keep the outlets running too. The DeVos family, which founded the multi-level marketing giant Amway, has donated millions of dollars to on-campus conservative media and is one of its most prominent allies, for example. Former Trump-era Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is the family’s most well-known member; her son, Rick, sits on the board of the nonprofit that oversees the College Fix.

People walk by the News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News.

Point of view: Professors say articles can put them in difficult, and potentially dangerous, positions

Emily Drew, who hosts seminars about racism with titles like “Working on our Whiteness” and teaches at Willamette University in Oregon, was confused when bizarre emails started landing in her inbox one morning this January. Some were snarky and harmless; others were vulgar.

“You can whine and cry about being white, and you can fuck off and die while you’re at it,” read one early email that she shared with The Messenger.

At first, Drew’s instinct was to reply to the messages. But soon there were dozens more in her inbox.

A few days later, she received a head’s up from Isaac Kamola, a professor at Connecticut's Trinity University who studies online culture. Her upcoming seminar on whiteness had been picked up in an article by College Fix, Kamola said.

Drew figured the commotion would die down in a few days, and it did. But then Fox News published its own piece drawing on the reporting in the College Fix. That sparked a deluge of new threats, not just on email but over the phone, at her office and even in the form of a note left under the windshield of her car.

“I’m not some snowflake,” Drew told The Messenger. “Ten years ago I got trolled by Neo-Nazi’s.”

But the feedback she was receiving was much more angry and hateful than anything she’d experienced before. “Now it’s like, ‘Wow. I could potentially get hurt,’” Drew said.

While Drew may have had her quibbles with the stories on Fox and the College Fix, she didn’t think they were factually wrong overall. She said she was shocked, however, at the audience’s response.

“I actually could stand by what they wrote– [I’m] someone in the world who believes white people are responsible for racism,” Drew told The Messenger. “But what it did was incite something.”

While the threats have ebbed, Drew said she lives her life differently now. Before teaching her next seminar, she went to the venue early to locate the best escape route should someone show up with a gun, for example. It’s a precaution she’d never taken before in 20 years of teaching.

Critics warn that, especially for professors who research controversial issues, the environment feels increasingly untenable and can alter what they teach.

“It has a profound chilling effect. It’s hard to explain just how profound it is,” said Kamola, the Trinity University professor. Kamola started researching campus media after his own university evacuated the campus one day in 2017 amid an uproar over an article published in Campus Reform about a professor who had posted angry messages about racial violence on Facebook.

Kamola said faculty are increasingly wary of being recorded by student reporters in the classroom. Some take into account how course materials could be perceived if they are picked up on Fox News.

“It’s something that [professors] are always thinking about,” Kamola said.