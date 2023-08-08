Campaigns Receive New RNC Debate Rules

Republican presidential campaigns received on Tuesday the new rules for the first GOP debate. The Aug. 23 event will be aired on Fox News.

The debate will run for two hours, according to a source familiar with the matter, and beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. The moderators will be Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

Candidates can expect some of the questions to be taped. Each candidate will have one minute to answer, 30 seconds for follow-ups and 45 seconds for a closing statement. There will not be opening statements.

Two breaks of three to four minutes each are expected, and no campaign staff will be permitted backstage at any point during the debate.

So far, seven Republican candidates have qualified for the debate that will happen in Milwaukee on August 23: former president Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.