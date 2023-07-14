California to Vote On Adding Same-Sex Marriage Protections to State Constitution

The California Senate on Thursday passed a proposed constitutional amendment with overwhelming support to repeal Proposition 8, which bans same-sex marriage in the state.

The ban, which was established in 2008, has been void since the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in 2013. However, lawmakers are seeking to remove and replace it with protections to same-sex marriage.

The proposition can only be removed by voters, who will have the opportunity to do so in 2024, now that the proposition has passed the state senate.

“What we are doing today is joyous,” Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco and member of the Legislative LGBTQ Caucus said. “What the voters, I believe, will do next year is joyous. This is about recognizing the fundamental humanity of all 40 million Californians.”

Most of the chamber's Republicans, of which there are eight, chose not to take a position on the amendment. One senator chose not to vote citing religious reasons.

“I truly, truly love so many of you that have lost your rights,” California Sen. Brian Dahle, Republican who represents Sacramento, said, addressing his LGBTQ colleagues. “This is about me. It’s not about our relationship. It’s about what I think I need to do in my faith.”

During emotional debate on the senate floor, lawmakers emphasized that this measure is long overdue and not a matter of religion, but one about being "treated equally before the law."