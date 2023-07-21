California School District to Notify Parents if a Student Identifies as Transgender

The Chino Valley School District in California passed on Thursday a policy requiring parents be notified if a student identify as transgender in the school.
With a vote of 4-1, schools must tell parents with a student chooses to use a different bathroom, different pronouns or a different name than what they have on official records.
California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond spoke out against the new policy and was forced to leave the school board meeting.
"I don’t mind being thrown out of a board meeting by extremists," Thurmond said on Twitter. "What I can’t accept is the mistreatment of vulnerable students whose privacy is being taken away."
North Dakota School District Won't Tell Parents About Kids' Gender Identity Despite Law
California School District Fined $1.5 Million for Rejecting Textbook with References to Harvey Milk
Idaho Students Move to Block Their Schools From Enforcing Bathroom Laws Aimed at Transgender Youth
Houston District Replacing School Libraries With Student Disciplinary Centers
School District Tells Trans Teen not to Wear Dress to Graduation
California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a letter on Thursday saying that, according to the California Department of Education, “Disclosing that a student is transgender without the student’s permission may violate California’s antidiscrimination law by increasing the student’s vulnerability to harassment and may violate the student’s right to privacy.”
Bonta also mentioned his "serious concern" over the policy, and the mental and physical harm this new policy can bring to already-vulnerable students.
Sonja Shaw, parent and Chino Valley Unified Board president, said she is protecting parental rights, as reported by The Hill.
“That is a constitutional right," Shaw said. "And we’re going to make sure that our parents at Chino Valley know they’re sending their kids here to be taught, not to be anything else.”
A similar bill was introduced in California earlier this year, Assembly Bill 1314, but did not pass.
