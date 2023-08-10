California Congressional Candidate Blames Staffer For Announcing End of Campaign, Clarifies He’s Still Running

A 31-year-old California Congressional candidate says he's still in the race despite an announcement from his campaign on Thursday that he was dropping out due to "a lack of joy."

In a follow-up email titled, Apologies for the scare. I am not going anywhere. Democratic candidate Aditya Pai said to candidates on Thursday that a "now-former aide" sent the email "in error."

He added that the feelings from his first email "are all true" but that it was part of "an emotional processing exercise" that was "never supposed to be shared."

Pai is vying for the seat currently held by Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA). His announcement to drop out went out over email earlier in the day and was shared on social media site X by reporter Hanna Kang.

In the email, Pai said he was dropping out of the race because "life is short" and he believes "one should enjoy their work."

"For the past four months, I have not enjoyed mine," the Harvard-educated attorney wrote.

He described the campaign as running smoothly. Pai said fundraising efforts had gone well, his team had canvassed every part of CA-45 and said his service message “resonates here in a purple district," but gave readers a frank admission: "My heart is not quite in it."

"I love the subject matter dearly: politics, law, policy, government. I love helping people," he wrote. "But at least at this moment, I don’t enjoy the life of a politician. And were I fortunate enough to be elected, I am now certain, I would be unhappy in Congress."

In his follow-up email, Pai said he "will absolutely not be suspending" his campaign.

"Despite the emotional weight of candidacy, my call to service — not politics — far outweighs it," he wrote. "In fact, my deep frustration with the lack of nonpartisan service is precisely why I run: to end corruption in Congress and the Court and focus like a laser on our Affordability Agenda for Orange County, in my two areas of expertise, small business and housing."

Pai is up against incumbent Steel, and three other Democratic candidates: Westminster Traffic Commissioner Jimmy Phan, attorney Cheyenne Hunt and Garden Grove City Councilor Kim Bernice Nguyen.