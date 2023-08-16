California Bar Seeks to Continue Trump Attorney Disbarment

California bar authorities have moved to continue disbarment proceedings against former President Donald Trump attorney John Eastman next week, even after his indictment in Fulton County, Ga., earlier this week, according to a filing Tuesday.

“While it is no longer uncertain whether respondent will be indicted on criminal charges, and many of the allegations in the Futon (sic) County indictment are related to the issues in the State Bar case, the prejudice to the State Bar and the public interest in resolving the State Bar cae weigh in favor of completing the trial,” wrote Duncan Carling, the supervising attorney for the bar in the case.

Eastman was involved in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and wrote a memo outlining how then-Vice President Mike Pence could block the counting of electoral votes.

On Aug. 4, Eastman had filed a request for an abatement of the trial “pending resolution of the ongoing federal criminal investigation into an alleged conspiracy involving the efforts by former President Donald Trump.”

Carling noted that the Georgia case could “take years to resolve” and that “Delaying the further presentation of evidence also risks loss of evidence.”