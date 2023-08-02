Caitlyn Jenner Hits DeSantis Over Trump Indictment Response: ‘Agree to Pardon Him!’

Fox News contributor and former California gubernatorial hopeful Caitlyn Jenner is backing former President Donald Trump amid his latest indictment and blasting top GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his reaction to the former president's legal troubles.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Jenner told DeSantis to commit to pardoning Trump as other 2024 GOP hopefuls such as Vivek Ramaswamy, have promised to do if elected.

"YOUR TOP POLITICAL OPPONENT IS BEING UNJUSTLY PERSECUTED. Agree to pardon him! This is a sham and you know it. But you hope you benefit from it. SHAME ON TEAM DESANTIS!" Jenner wrote.

In his response to a third indictment of Trump on Tuesday, DeSantis said he will end the "weaponization of government" and work to "enact reforms" that would make it easier for defendants to move D.C. trials to their home districts.

The Florida governor said he has not read the latest indictment which charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The charges are related to the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In other X messages, Jenner called Trump's indictment a "sham" and vowed to vowed to "always stand behind" the former president.

"As someone there from day one at [Donald Trump] inauguration, someone that supported him in the primaries of 2015/2016, then 2020, and today, I will always stand behind this man who has sacrificed it all for our amazing country!" Jenner wrote.