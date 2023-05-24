Byron Donalds Calls Joy Behar a ‘Buffoon’ for Tim Scott Race Rant

Sen. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., jumped to the defense of Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., after “The View” co-host Joy Behar said the 2024 hopeful doesn’t understand the “systemic racism” Black Americans face.

Donalds called Behar a “buffoon” for her comments during a Wednesday appearance on “Varney & Co.”

On Tuesday, Behar said Black conservatives like Tim Scott and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “don’t get it” when it comes to systemic racism, blasting Scott for his “pulling yourself by your bootstraps” message.

Donalds said Behar and her comments are “utterly ridiculous” to most Americans.

“She’s paid to spew these things. Nobody really pays attention to anything she believes in or talks about, and she sounds good on the Upper West Side but the rest of America looks at her and says she’s utterly ridiculous,” he said.

Donalds said Behar should “sit down and stay in your lane” adding that speaking about the experience of Black Americans is “not an area for her to comment.”

Tweeting a clip from his Fox Business appearance, Donalds wrote, “Joy hasn't walked a day in Tim Scott's shoes, my shoes, or any Black person's shoes. She needs to sit this one out.”

On a previous episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg accused Scott of suffering from “Clarence Thomas syndrome."

Donalds previously addressed Goldberg's "Clarence Thomas syndrome" comment, accusing her of not being able to tolerate Black Americans with opposing points of view.