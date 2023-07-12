Buttigieg to Huddle With Dems on Capitol Hill (Exclusive)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to meet with moderate House Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday for an infrastructure cheerleading session before members head home to campaign for August recess.

Buttigieg will meet with the New Democrat Coalition, a center-left caucus of over 90 lawmakers in the House who brand themselves as pro-economic growth and tout fiscal responsibility, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Buttigieg is expected to discuss the over $100 billion bipartisan infrastructure package, one of the Democrats’ crowning legislative achievements under President Joe Biden last year. He is also expected to touch on the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization process, junk fees and rail safety, according to the source.

Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., a member of the New Democrat Coalition, is the ranking member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee where the FAA reauthorization fight will take place.

The meeting with Buttigieg will give members an opportunity to ask questions about projects in their districts, the source said.

Buttigieg’s huddle with Capitol Hill Democrats comes as infrastructure and transportation issues have both plagued and propelled the Biden administration.

Buttigieg faced backlash for a string of train derailments earlier this year, most notably one in East Palestine, Ohio, that sparked a public health and environmental disaster. Lawmakers are pondering regulatory changes to the rail system as a result of that saga.

The Biden administration also took heat for mass flight delays over the holiday season, stranding passengers across the U.S.

But the White House is also able to point to infrastructure and transportation victories, especially now that the money included in the 2021 infrastructure package is starting to fund construction projects in many states. The Biden administration has also launched an initiative to boost transparency in pricing for flights.

Buttigieg is not the only high-level guest to meet with the New Democrat Coalition — JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon met with the group on Capitol Hill last month.