Boston Mayor Sends List of Critics to Police

Michelle Wu reportedly compiled the list at the request of authorities after facing harassment from activists

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) sent a list of critics to the Boston Police Department, according to her administration.

A Wu spokesperson told the Boston Herald the list was in response to the mayor being "harassed and physically intimidated" by protesters outside of her home and was made at the request of police.

The list was originally revealed through a public records request.

"The request (from police) came after many of the individuals on the list repeatedly impeded the Dorchester Day Parade to harass Mayor Wu and her family and staff, yelling through megaphones at her and her children for nearly ninety minutes as they marched in the parade despite being asked by parade organizers to leave the parade route," Wu's spokesperson told the Herald.

Critics included on the list are City Council candidate Christine Vitale and some with more generic descriptions like "a woman with the last name of Thuy who was arrested before."

Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Police reportedly met with members of Wu's administration last month to discuss the harassment and asked for a list of individuals.

The Herald noted critics have compared Wu's move to politicians like Richard Nixon, infamous for using their positions to target critics and create lists of enemies to be looked at by authorities.

In March, the Boston City Council approved an ordnance limiting protests in residential neighborhoods after a number of activists staged protests outside of the mayor's home. 

Multiple protesters faced fines the following month after breaking the ordnance and staging outside of the mayor's home.

