Migrant Encounters at US-Mexico Border Drop To Lowest Number Since February 2021

Encounters of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border plummeted in June to the lowest number in roughly two years, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday.

U.S. Border Patrol encountered 99,545 migrants between ports of entry along the United States’ southern border — a 42% decrease from May 2023. In total, border officials encountered 144,607 migrants at the border, including at ports of entry, CBP data shows.

In an aerial view, immigrants line up to be processed to make asylum claims at a makeshift migrant camp on May 11, 2023 in El Paso, Texas. John Moore/Getty Images

The decrease comes after Title 42, a public health order that allowed for migrants to be rapidly expelled, expired in early May. Since then, the Biden administration has presented new pathways to help migrants seek asylum, including launching an app that allows migrants to schedule appointments at ports of entry, as well as a humanitarian parole program for some nationalities, such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba.

Border patrol agents encountered 206,702 migrants in May.

“Our sustained efforts to enforce consequences under our longstanding Title 8 authorities, combined with expanding access to lawful pathways and processes, have driven the number of migrant encounters along the Southwest border to their lowest levels in more than two years. We will remain vigilant,” Troy A. Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner, said in a statement.

CBP One App appointments

CBP also broke down the number of appointments that migrants were able to make using the CBP One App.

According to the data, more than 38,000 individuals who scheduled appointments through the CBP One app were processed at a point of entry. Since the app was launched in January, more than 170,000 individuals have successfully scheduled appointments to present at a port of entry using CBP One, CBP said.

The Biden administration introduced the application to help deter migrants from coming between ports of entry.

But there have been some glitches with the app since it’s launched. Some migrants have complained that it’s been hard to schedule appointments, which are limited. Others have noted there is a language barrier, while some migrants cannot even attempt to schedule an appointment because they do not have access to phones in the first place.